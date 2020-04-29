Smigel promised 170 thousand jobs
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans in 2020 to build 170 thousand jobs in the framework of the “Big construction”.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal in his Telegram channel.
The head of government informed that within the framework of the program of the President “Big construction” in road construction will be invested 100 billion hryvnia.
“Was briefed by the chairmen of regional state administration on implementation of the President’s program “Big construction”. The government plans to invest 100 billion UAH only in road construction this year. This will allow to create not less than 170 thousand new jobs, including in related sectors”, — stated in the message of the Prime Minister.
According to Denis Smagala, the “Big building” will be extended to the construction of bridges. The priority of the government are schools, kindergartens, and stadiums.
“This infrastructure is necessary to restore to the beginning of the school year. Another direction, which personally monitor the reconstruction of more than 200 admission departments in supporting health care institutions”, — said the head of government.
The program of the “Big construction” will help to implement three important tasks that Ukraine is facing in a situation of coronaries: to support people with work; to improve the quality of roads in the country; to start warming up economy, because investments in infrastructure have a multiplier effect.
Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal reported that a third of all funds from the program “Big construction” will go to the regions in may.