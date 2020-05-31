Smigel revealed the timing of the Ukraine’s IMF loan
Ukraine may soon get a cash tranche amounting to five billion US dollars.
It is reported portal “Hvilya” with reference to the information Agency Reuters.
The money will go to the state budget after a meeting of the Board of Directors of the International monetary Fund, scheduled for June 5. According to its results must be approved by a decision on the allocation of Ukraine five billion dollars.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal confirmed this information. According to him, on 6 June Ukraine will receive the first tranche from the IMF in the amount of 1.9 billion dollars. The politician explained that the money necessary for Ukraine to overcome consequences of the global economic crisis, which has affected among others, and our country. Due to the global pandemic coronavirus infection and the resulting quarantine, Ukraine can expect a serious economic decline. According to estimates by the government member of Ukraine’s GDP in the second quarter of 2020 could fall by 12%.