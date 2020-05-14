Smigel told about the program of support to the industry and exporters
The Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch a programme of support for industry and exporters that would provide preferential credit terms and requirements for localization of production in Ukraine, said Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal.
“In parallel with the program of support of small and medium business planned programme of support of industrial and export-oriented industries. There will also be a question of lending and localization support for Ukrainian producer,” — he said, speaking at the government Hour at the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.
We will remind, earlier the Minister of economic development and agriculture Ihor Petrashko said that the government plans to revive the economy through localisation in public procurement, support of agrarian sector and exports.
In turn, the former Minister of industrial policy, Valeriy Mazur said the need now to give the priority service on the Railways and ports enterprises-exporters, which provide the inflow of foreign currency into the country.
Director GMK Center Stanislav Zinchenko said that the crisis required government support for industry and exporters to ensure continuity of their work, in particular the creation of normal conditions for logistics and reduced freight rates.