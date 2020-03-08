Smigel told what amount of debt repaid to the miners
The Cabinet was told what the amount of debt repaid to the miners.
About this told Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal, during the program “Freedom of speech Savik Shustera” live channel “Ukraine”, reports RBC Ukraine.
As the Prime Minister said, the amount of debt was repaid little more than half a billion hryvnia, and the money is already transferred to the accounts of the coal company for payment of wages to miners.
“We agreed and the President promised at the national meeting of miners in March to repay half of the debt. Indeed, in the last two days debts in the amount of 654 million received on account, including the may day mine office. This is the first step”,- shared the air Denis Shmyhal.
According to the Prime Minister’s speech on closing the mine is not, working in the direction of the future development of the regions coal industry. Smigel shared that while alternative work for people is not found, mine will not be closed, as Prime shared information that is now shared with the world Bank conducted the planning and design of further development and restoration of the coal regions of the country.