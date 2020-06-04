Smigel told when there will be a meeting of the IMF to approve the loan for Ukraine
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal said that the meeting of the International monetary Fund, adopting a new stand-by programme, will be held before June 10.
The head of government said during a Cabinet meeting on June 3, according to Wave.
“Up to 10 June there will be a meeting of the Board of the IMF, which will take a final decision to allocate Ukraine tranche in the total amount of $5 billion,” informed Denis Shmyhal.
According to the Prime Minister, among the structural milestones were identified to strengthen the corporate governance of SOEs, the independence of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, the reform of customs and tax services.
Denis Shmyhal assured that “the government will improve the program of social support of the people.”