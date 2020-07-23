Smigel told where to spend 1.2 billion euros from the EU
Photo: Press service of the Cabinet
Denis Shmyhal today at the talks in Brussels
Emergency financial assistance of the European Union aims to ensure macro-financial stability of Ukraine, explained Denis Shmyhal.
The Ukrainian authorities will solve the current needs of the country through the European Union funds allocated within the framework of macro-financial assistance. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal at a briefing in Brussels on Thursday, July 23.
“This is an emergency macro-financial assistance of the European Union. It is designed to ensure macro-financial stability. This direct tranche to Ukraine will be spent on current issues in connection with the coronavirus and maintaining macro-financial stability of the economy of Ukraine”, – he said.
We will remind, on 23 July, the EU and Ukraine signed a Memorandum on a new program of macro-financial assistance in the amount of 1.2 billion euros. Parliament must ratify the Memorandum of understanding. Then during the week Ukraine will receive 600 million euros.
Earlier it was reported that on 20 may the EU finally approved 1.2 billion euros for Ukraine. Then it was noted that Kiev will receive this money only if cooperation with the IMF.
korrespondent.net