Smiles and swims in the pool appeared health news Zavorotnyuk
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which was diagnosed with brain cancer, has gone on the amendment.
Write about this many rossm, referring to relatives of the actress.
Say Zavorotnyuk was smiling and floating in the pool is helping her to recover.
Recall that the actress is undergoing rehabilitation treatment in a Moscow clinic, which has a pool.
Recently producer Andrey Razin has written online that car crash better. Relatives of the actress said that nothing Razin was not told, but has not denied the information about the improvement of the health of Anastasia.
Also note that the husband of actress Pyotr Chernyshev returned to the ice. He will work all holidays.
