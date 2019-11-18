Smoke and chip: the plane with Hillary Clinton on Board made an emergency landing in new York
Departing from new York American Airlines, on Board of which was former U.S. Secretary of state Hillary Clinton, made an emergency landing at the departure airport due to technical malfunction. This writes CNN referring to sources in law enforcement bodies.
American Airlines reports that flight 2144 from LaGuardia airport (new York) to the national airport Ronald Reagan (Washington) was forced to return due to a technical fault.
The pilots reported that the plane started to shake, and the ground staff noticed coming from the liner in smoke, and also found a metal fragment near the departure terminal.
Passengers boarded another plane and flew to Washington at 16:45 Eastern time.
The representative of the Clinton declined to comment. At the request of CNN US secret service has not yet responded.