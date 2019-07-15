Smoke spirals against mosquitoes threat to human health
The use of these funds can cause sickness in humans, and also threatens to worsen the condition of cardiovascular system. Smoke helices full of potentially dangerous substances.
Scientists have found that prolonged use of mosquito coils can adversely affect health, as it leads to the fact that the air inhaled by people is subject to hazardous particulates. Their study reported the edition “the Interlocutor”.
Experts analyzed the composition of the emissions inside the premises, which used a mosquito spiral. In particular, the air quality has been studied both under the action of helices and before ignition, and after their work. Specifically, researchers were interested in the presence of heavy metals like copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, selenium and other toxic acting on the human body.
In this case, scientists said, the smoke spirals were detected not only heavy metals, in General, the experts counted more than 4 000 different chemicals.
Tests with different types of spirals against mosquitoes have shown that smoke of all these facilities, the maximum observed concentration of aluminium, copper, zinc and manganese.
“With long-term use of spirals against mosquitoes can be a threat to health, including increased risk of heart disease”, — stated in the result, the authors of the project.