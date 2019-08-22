Smoked since 8th grade: a teenager from Texas almost died because of electronic cigarettes
A teenager from Texas with grade 8 smoke electronic cigarettes almost died because of his addiction. This writes the New York Post.
17-year-old Tristan of Zohfeld was at the Children’s medical center cook Fort worth (TX). He was placed in the NICU with lung problems due to excessive use of electronic cigarettes.
First, the teenager felt tired and rapidly losing weight.
“I was tired all the time. My energy was depleted. I lost weight,” he said Zohfeld.
But soon his health began to deteriorate rapidly.
“I woke up, I vomited, and my heart was beating in my chest at 100 miles per hour,” said Suffield.
The hospital put him in a medically induced coma and hooked up to a ventilator.
“We had no idea whether he will cope with it, and it was very difficult,” said the boy’s father Matt Zohfeld.
The doctors said that he was puzzled after he took x-rays, which “showed something similar to pneumonia on both lungs.” But when they ran tests for infections such as pneumonia, none of them was positive.
The hospital was unable to find any answers, until one of the members of the family said that the teenager began to smoke e-cigarettes in high school, sometimes two or three vaping capsules per week.
“And then it all became clear, said his father. — It became clear why the doctors couldn’t find anything else”.
The doctors said that the chemicals that he inhaled, caused such a strong inflammation of the lungs that they could no longer work.
After 18-day stay in the hospital, the teenager promised not to use electronic cigarettes be healthier than regular cigarettes.
“It’s really something that can happen and that can not be ignored,’ said the teenager. – Electronic cigarettes are not as safe as you think.”
