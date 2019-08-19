Smoking can accelerate the onset of menopause
In women of European type with certain genetic mutations Smoking can accelerate the onset of menopause by as much as 9 years.
According to the data obtained by scientists from the Medical school of Perelman, Smoking is a factor in the earlier onset of menopause. In General, the observed women in their Smoking menopause started a year earlier than non-Smoking women.
However, if you have a certain genetic mutation, the gap is significantly increased. According to scientists, this mutation was detected in 7% of women they surveyed. For smokers with this mutation started menopause almost 9 years earlier than planned.
In the study, experts for 14 years, watched by a group of 410 women who are at the beginning of the project was 35-47 years. Half of the participants were African American women, half had a European origin.
Scientists have found that in the female organism there are genes that can change the nature of the inert toxins into the body. These toxins when released into the body is not active and, therefore, cells can avoid their dangerous actions. However, some genes, interacting with them, doing these substance is much more aggressive.
The authors believe that these genes reinforce the effect of the particles contained in tobacco smoke. As a result, becomes more rapid the onset of menopause.
By the way, the experiment showed that such genes have only female girls.