Smoliy said, what will fall of the economy in the second quarter
The head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakov Smoliy said that in the second quarter of 2020, the fall of the Ukrainian economy will be greater than previously expected (11%).
As the Wave passes, this Smoliy said at a briefing.
He stressed that the peak of the crisis has passed.
According to Smoliy, in this connection, for the speedy return of economy to growth requires decisive steps.
The head of the NBU also noted that a key risk to macro-financial stability remains a longer term pandemic coronavirus and quarantine measures required to overcome it both in Ukraine and in the world. In addition to this, it is crucial for further structural reforms and the preservation of prudent macroeconomic policy.
“According to our estimates, the decline of the Ukrainian economy in the second quarter will be greater than expected, although the peak of the crisis has already passed”, — said resin.