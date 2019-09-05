Snezhana Babkin showed his young son Elisha
Snezhana and Sergey old wives have many children, so no one know what is the autumn season and school fees. Senior son and daughter of the artist Arthur and Portobello – are students and they began another intense academic year, and the baby Elisha only learn the wonderful world and staying at home with my mom. In the last month of summer, the musician family had time to relax in Italy on the sea, but now relaxed and carefree time came to an end.
The wife of the musician has told and shown, as conducts the first September days in his native Kharkov. If the older children went to school, the parents together with baby Elisha went for a checkup and vaccinations. In confirmation of his words, Snezana showed a photo with her son and husband in the company of his friend the doctor, to take which they got.
Sergey with the wife radiant smile kimeru, and their little boy turning his back and sitting on hands at mum – the pair has not yet shown the baby’s face.
“Accustomed to summer “rosemary” — lazily and steadily. This morning was different — hectic. Started school. To the new schedule must still be used. Took the kids to school and went for a checkup Elisha and vaccination”, — said the artist’s wife.
Fans appreciated the parents and noted that Sergey with the baby literally transformed.
- You are always so positive that it seems even the room in which you enter becomes brighter!
- Pretty!
- Sergei is so happy and sparkling began with the birth of a son, well, or you have some other reason to exist