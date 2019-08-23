Snezhana Babkin showed slim figure after third birth (photo)
The wife of a famous musician Sergey Babkina Snezhana, which recently in the third time became a mother, boasted a slim figure on vacation. The star family along with the senior children and Elisha enjoying a two-month holiday in Italy and share in Instagram pics.
One of them Snezhana posing on the yacht in one piece black bathing suit. Looks like a mother of three children just fine, like it never gave birth at all.
“50 shades of my beloved”, — commented on the spectacular shot of Snezhana.
Subscribers were delighted from the appearance Snezana, literally covered her with compliments. “Alice, you are such a always natural. Don’t lose this money”, “You are amazingly beautiful! And You’re in great shape”, “Nymph of the seas!”, “Oh, Mamma Mia!!! What is the blue!!! The sea is just a delight!!! And a girl in a black bathing suit too!!!”, — write under the photo.
Snezhana also showed a photo of a romantic kiss with her husband in the turquoise sea.
Especially touched by the two months ‘ worth of Elisha.
Snezana says that traveling with a baby was not so scary. She shared her advice and told how to prepare for travel with baby.
We will remind, Snezhana during pregnancy did yoga, dancing. and their partners.
