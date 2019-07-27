Snezhana Babkin showed who “haunts” her
Sergey Babkin after the birth of baby Elijah, who recently turned one month, spends all his free time with a young son. The musician from the first day introduced the boy to the creative life: he plays his guitar, sings songs, takes with him to the Studio and even on tour! His wife did not against of such entertainment, because of their family, encouraged an active lifestyle. So, on the page in Instagram artist funny video appeared, in which he chronicled the stylish “acid” outfit with a sidecar.
For a walk with my son Sergei went black-and-yellow t-shirt with slogans and original prints, stylish khaki pants with bright inserts-pockets and comfortable sneakers. He stands uperevshis on the railing of the wooden gazebos, and looks at looking the lake and immersed in the greenery of the shore. With him the stroller for Elisha.
Snezhana also took a funny video where her husband is behind her on a wooden bridge, and she jokingly “complains” to the prosecution. “These two haunt me” — with a laugh she turned to the camera, showing a musician with a stroller.
Sergey, accompanying his wife, and stares into the lens and make a puzzled expression, masterfully controlling facial expressions.
As it became clear from the stories of the youngest mothers, with her husband and son, the family did a camping trip to meet friends and colleagues Snjezana and Sergey on the stage. “The closing of the eighth season of the theatre The Theatre Beautiful Flowers”, she explained in the caption to the frame.