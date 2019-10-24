Snezhana Babkina said, who helps her in raising a little Elisha
In an exclusive interview to the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”, which airs weekdays at 6:30 on the channel “Ukraina”, star official trailer the couple shared details of how I combine work with raising three children, and who helps to raise 4-month-old Elisha.
Recently, Sergei Babkin, released the video for the song “VI I. Adami, “in which the star couple became the main characters. The journalists of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” asked why Sergey and Alina didn’t do it in the “costume of eve and Adam.”
“There was such a proposal from us. Almost did it but we did not have time to shoot the scene where we are totally naked. Went to Kharkov, because in the evening we had a performance and are unable to stay in Kiev”-
explained the couple.
Now the family Babkin with more desire returned to Kharkov, because there they are waiting for a 4-month-old son Elisha. Kid, to grow a grandmother. Snezhana says the little son allowing parents a good night’s sleep.
“Our third time was totally different. Did not have sleepless nights. As Elisha was born, one to two times a night waking up. Just some super-perfect child”-
Snezhana said Babkina.
Now, every trip to Kiev for Snjezana is a great work to which she is preparing in advance.
“I need to freeze a lot of milk. A period of freeze, then realize that they can leave, and we this day from morning till night, like a madman, running around the interview, on the air”-
told the wife of Sergey Babkin.
The fact that parents really don’t want to miss the first word or first step little Elisha.