Snezhana Babkina touched dances at the Italian resort
Star mother Snezana Babkina, who with her husband, musician Sergey Babkin and children went on holiday to the Italian resort of Sardinia, every day publishes photos and videos with the rest of a large family. There are beach photos, and footage from a walk around the picturesque Sardinia, and romantic images of solitude with her husband. But some of the most popular posts publication with a two-month son Elisha.
Snezana recently recorded a short video of the pool on which danced the dance with the baby in her arms, she remembered her dance past and admitted that he will monitor the broadcasts of the new season “s Dances with stars”.
Video: Snezhana and Elisha Wives ‘ (instagram.com/snezhana_babkina)
The young mother wished me luck and strength to all participants of the new season and asked fans:
“Remember how we @babkin_official lit? What’s the dance you remember the most?”.
Subscribers were cut in this dance of mother and son and explained why I admire the three bears:
- Z dances with stars, the bulls now — Tantsi z swichkow !!!
- LOVE it!!!
- A perfect match
- Mommy-an incendiary device! In dancing, each room was ideological, and class, and rich tour! For me it was the opening of the coolest pictures with the blue screen, and the finish — such a positive ALL old wives! Much You can learn!
- VI so cool I stylish, thank you for the positive
- You were the best
- Partner growing!!!
- Snezhana! You pretty well just lighter
- Ahhh, Yak Vie W cool
And Snezhana showed how funny uses diapers. Creative mom has turned a piece of linen cloth in a hat that was protecting her from the scorching sun.