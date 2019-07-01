Snezhana Babkina touched the net photo with newborn son
The wife of Sergey Babkina made a memorable frame on the second day after the birth of the baby
Sergey and sežana old wives 18 June, were once again the happy parents – they had a son Elisha. The boy’s name by the wife of musician he dreamed, long before his birth, therefore, never for a moment doubted how to name the baby. Happy and proud the father was present at birth, and was always around in the early days of the emergence of the baby born, and now literally will not depart from Elisha. Snezana gave birth in one of Kyiv private hospitals, and only now decided to show on the page in Instagram for exclusive photos with crumbs on his hands, made in the house on the second day after the appearance of the son.
A young mother holding her baby in her arms and I literally pyshit happiness and peace. She slightly smiles at the camera, clutching Elisha.
The wife of the musician said that childbirth was easy, comfortable and she felt like in Paradise. Snezhana even said he was not against re-experience the joy of motherhood and ready to return to the hospital for another kid.
“It’s so important to the woman who gave birth, vpisyvayas said — I Want more! Wait for me! See you soon! We were discharged with such words!” — said a young mother.
“Snezana – I am inspired by Your natural beauty. Congratulations on the birth of a son!”, “Very happy for you! A wonderful mother!” “The beauty of women, particularly beautiful in the first days after birth”, “Congratulations, and health to you and your baby, and you’re very pretty even without makeup”, “you are such a beautiful family! Health and harmony to you too!” “Are you in this photo, especially the beautiful glow!” — noted by commentators.