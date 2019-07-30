Snezhana Egorova again getting married
Famous TV presenter and actress Snezhana Yegorova after a scandalous divorce with Antin Muharsky gathered again married. Unexpected news she shared on his page in Facebook. “Engagement”, — wrote the 47-year-old Snezhana, intrigued subscribers. Even for friends of the presenter change her status came as a complete surprise. In the comments they congratulate the three bears, and wish her happiness.
“This is so great! Engagement party… such a warm word. Congratulations! I wish you happiness, love and intimacy. Let the person who is now, is reliable and worthy of such a bright Woman!”, — write in the comments.
Among those who left the surprised comments, a lot of celebrities. First Snezhana congratulated the singer Mika Newton. “And what would that be? Who is this brave man?”, — surprised singer Irina Bilyk.
“With who?! Why don’t I know? Why without my permission?” asks producer Vladimir Bebeshko.
Who became the darling of Snezhana and a place for the wedding, she does not advertise. This will be the third marriage Egorova.
We will remind, the first husband of TV presenter was directed by semen Gorov. From him Snezhana gave birth to daughters Anastasia and Alexandra. But soon the marriage broke up. In 2006, a leading married actor and musician of Antin Muharsky. The new family still had children: Andrew, Arina and Ivan. In recent years, joint life Snezhana and Antin publicly found out and relationships. In February 2015 mukharsky announced the divorce. The process was accompanied by scandals involving alimony and accusations. Antin staged outrageous protests on trial. In the end, he left the country and married again.
