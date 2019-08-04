Snezhana Egorova confirmed that the news of the engagement — not a joke

August 4, 2019
The TV presenter Snezhana Egorova shared unexpected news, noting that he had received a proposal of marriage and soon married. Sharing details of a celebrity did not, leaving the secret of who her choice is. Everything was so secret that some of the fans Snjezana suggested — it so was just joking.

However, Egorova assured all seriously and the details she will explain later.

“I never joke… Always do what you want… I’ll Tell you when he deems it necessary”, — said Snezana their engagement.

