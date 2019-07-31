Snezhana Egorova officially announced their engagement
Popular Ukrainian actress, presenter and mother of many children Snezhana Egorova for the third time getting married. The name of the groom celebrity decided not to disclose, and on the page in Facebook only fast announced the engagement without disclosing the details.
Subscribers stars immediately began to congratulate her and a sincere wish for the 47-year-old artist to find the real family happiness. For many the news came as a real surprise.
“Here is the news! Congratulations! Waiting for more news!”, “Congratulations! Happiness is huge!”, “Let this work, and the desire to care about each other will never disappear. Friendship and harmony!”, “Congratulations! Love, understanding! Let your eyes always Shine with the rays of happiness!”, “A woman needs to be loved and happy! Congratulations!”, “Snegurochka, excited and happy for You! Congratulations!”, “Wow, great news! Congratulations!” — wrote commentators.
Snezhana Egorova twice were officially married and is the mother of five children and grandmother of two grandchildren. In 1992, the actress married a famous Ukrainian Director, Seeds Horova. The couple had two daughters: Anastasia and Alexander.
In 2006, the artist married a second time. Her lover was a colleague, a writer and musician Antin mukharsky (Orest Lyuty). From this Union the actress born three children: sons Andrew and John and daughter Arina. In 2015, the couple announced the divorce, which was long and painful.
In 2014, the year Snezhana first became a grandmother – her eldest daughter Anastasia gave the actress a grandson named Evan. In October 2016 Egorova happy news – Stasia ( as he calls the artist’s daughter) gave birth to a second boy, who was named an unusual name Aeneas.
In July last year, the daughter of Snezana Alexander also married. Painting took place in the United States, where she lives since 2012.