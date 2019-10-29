Snow storms, heavy rains and record cold: people in the US face tough and long winter.
Make sure that you have good boots for snow, because they sure will need it this winter.
Popular American edition of the Old Farmer’s Almanac published not too optimistic weather forecast for the coming winter in the United States. In the magazine suggested that it would be “cold, frosty and ice” season, while competing publication with a similar name Farmer’s Almanac has published its annual weather forecast and it is just as distressing. About it writes Yahoo.
The first publication was devoted to the cold temperatures expected this winter, and this second edition predicts that the most notable part of the season will be excessive snow. The second almanac predicts “the repetition of a record of the extremes of last winter,” including heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.
Edition Old Farmer’s Almanac, founded in 1792, says that the upcoming winter “will be remembered in the violent storms” with heavy rains, sleet and lots of snow precipitation. In the journal actually used the word snow-verload (pun overload and snow — “snow” and “overload”), to describe the conditions that should be expected in the US in the coming months.
“Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts frequent and abundant rainfall in the winter of 2020 — from storms to at least seven major snow storms from coast to coast”, — explained in a press release.
You drew attention to it? At least seven major snow storms.
In addition to the excessive rainfall in some parts of the country are expected to be temperature below normal with a “cold and frosty conditions”, continuing until spring.
“This may seem like an endless winter, especially in the Midwest and East, the Ohio valley and the Appalachians, where winter weather lasts until March, and even till the middle of April,” says almanac editor Janice Stillman.
If you plan to avoid cold weather, a trip to the Islands will not help. The forecast notes that “even typical tropical Hawaii feel the cool” — there will be cooler temperatures and strong thunderstorms, so we’ll have to postpone the rest on the beach.
Old Farmer’s Almanac was accurate in 80.5% of the prediction in last year’s extreme weather and its report for the coming season is very similar to the report of a rival almanac. In other words, the chances that this winter will be without snow and frost, is very small.