Snowfalls, rain and strong wind: what to expect from the weather on the eve of thanksgiving
Several storm systems across the country are lining up, creating for Americans problems during trips and flights on the eve of thanksgiving.
More than 55 million travelers going to win 50 or more miles (80+ km) for the holiday this year. These data make this thanksgiving the second number of trips since then, in 2000 began tracking such statistics. It comes second only to the record level in 2005.
Of course, creating forecast for the week ahead, we can not guarantee that all of this will be, but forewarned is forearmed.
The forecast for Saturday, November 23
A weak storm system with low pressure will move through the East on Saturday, in that time, as another weak system will affect the North-West of the USA.
Problems with travel: from the Northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico to the North-East will be the greatest chance of delays while travelling on the roads and in the air.
North East: Saturday will be rain in the States in the North-East and evening in southern New England. By Saturday evening from the Appalachians to upstate new York and Western and Northern New England is expected to be weak sleet and frost.
South: for the predominant part of the South-East predict the rains. A large part of the Florida Peninsula remains dry during the day, but Saturday night will start showers and thunderstorms. Most of the territories West of the lower Mississippi valley will see precipitation.
Middle East: dry weather is expected for much of the region. The exception will be areas of the Ohio valley, where it can get a little freezing rain and a fall of wet snow.
West: in the North-West with rain and mountain snow Saturday. In other places dry.
Forecast for Sunday, November 24
Low pressure will intensify off the coast of New England, while snow will cover the North-West.
Problems with travel: some delays expected at airports and on the roads of the northeast. The snow will create problems at high altitudes of the North-West.
Northeast: mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain possible in the North-East, in the Central and Northern parts of New England. Rain is likely to pass closer to the coast. Winds will increase in most parts of the northeast. Sunday night the precipitation will cease.
The South: dry weather is expected, with the exception of parts of the Florida Peninsula, where there will be rains and thunderstorms. Conditions improve for Florida to Sunday night.
The Midwest: in most areas is expected to be dry Sunday, except for a little rain or snow near the canadian border from North Dakota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
West: rain and snow will spread across the North-West in the Northern Rocky mountains. The rest of the West will be dry.
The forecast for Monday, November 25
The next storm system will be across the West and on the South and East will rise by atmospheric pressure.
Problems with travel: North-West and the Rocky mountains will face the highest risk of delays in Monday, mainly on roads. In other places the effects of weather on travel should be minimized.
Northeast: the region’s dry weather is expected.
The South: during the day expected to be dry conditions in the region, although at night in some parts of the lower Mississippi valley will be showers.
The Midwest: it is expected mainly dry day, but on Monday evening the rain and snow will start in some parts of the Central plains.
West: snow will be held in the Rocky mountains and higher points of the North-West, with rain along the Northwest coast.
The forecast for Tuesday, November 26
Details of the forecast are still inaccurate, but some aspects are clear.
One low-pressure system should be located above the valley of the Mississippi with rains and possibly thunderstorms to the South, snow or freezing rain in the North.
How strong is this low-pressure system, is still unknown. Therefore, it is unclear whether a significant snow storm or heavy snow and rain.
The second storm system will bring the first major this season rain to Northern California and snow in the mountains.
The forecast for Wednesday, November 27
Wednesday before thanksgiving could become an issue in some parts of the East and West.
Weather system of the Mississippi valley should arrive to the northeast on Wednesday, bringing precipitation in the form of rain in the direction from North-East to the South.
In some parts of the Great lakes and in the North-East strong winds. This may affect flights.
In the West, a fairly extensive cold storm will likely bring rain and relatively low snow level in California and also in parts of the Great basin and Rocky mountains.
Rain, possibly severe, may again pour part of the desert southwest, leading to flight delays from Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as difficult driving conditions on mountain passes in California and the Great Basin.
The only problem that can cause delays in the Central part of the country, there may be low clouds and fog along the Northern and Western Gulf coast.
Weather forecast for thanksgiving, November 28
Rain, sometimes strong in some areas, with occasional thunderstorms are expected in most parts of California and the desert southwest.
Snow covers the Large Pool and can drop out at lower than usual elevations in some parts of California. This can complicate travel, especially in mountain passes.
In some parts of the Southern plains possible showers and thunderstorms. Low clouds and fog may cause flight delay in Houston or Dallas.
In the Northern plains may be a slight snowfall, sleet or freezing rain.
Fortunately, in most parts of the Eastern United States will be calm, except for lingering winds in the northeast.