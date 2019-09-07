So, democracy dies: Suprun shared fotozhabu mark on the team Zelensky
The former acting head of the Ministry of health of Ukraine Ulyana Suprun criticized the work of the team of President Vladimir Zelensky.
The discontent it expressed on the page in Facebook.
“After coming to power, Vladimir Zelensky has announced more publicity. The President promised a new format of communication with journalists. But interviews give colleagues from the movie, not the journalists, and the government meeting closed to the press and even for the broadcast,” she writes.
Suprun stressed that the public should not only be a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers and Verkhovna Rada, but for all committees to discuss the laws and regulations.
“Not to turn the show such events — this question is not for broadcast or the presence of the press and the organization of work and the specific procedures and regulations,” she added.
According to her, now in all branches of government, “a tsunami of breaches of procedures and attempts to sell stamping laws for active work”.
“Coagulation of openness in the coverage of the work of key government officials is a step to dictatorship, but not for effective work”, — she summed up and published fotozhabu.