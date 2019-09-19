So electronic cigarettes harmful to health
Scientists have found that do not even contain nicotine electronic cigarettes clog the lungs fat. These are the results of experiments involving laboratory mice.
Electronic cigarettes cause severe damage to the lungs and reduce the ability of immune cells to fight respiratory infections the study showed scientists from Beloruskogo College of medicine in Houston. In experiments with laboratory mice have found that after inhalation of vapour from electronic cigarettes in the lungs begins to accumulate fat. Abnormal accumulation did not give immune cells covering the lungs fight the flu, when the researchers injected this virus in the organism of laboratory animals.
The results of this study are published right in the midst of an investigation by the U.S. Federal government about the causes of several hundred life-threatening and mysterious diseases in people using electronic cigarettes. Diseases reported throughout the United States, at least two people died. The popularity of electronic cigarettes began to rise in 2007 in the United States, when they were first introduced to the market. Today it is the most common product with nicotine among American adolescents.
In 2017, the report showed that in the period from 2011 to 2015 among young people the number of e-cigarette users increased by 900%, far exceeding the indicators of the demand for conventional cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco and other similar products.