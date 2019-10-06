So Harry has not changed: the network explained why Megan chose an unusual nanny for Archie (photo)
After two unsuccessful attempts, the Duchess of Sussex was finally able to choose her assistant to care for little Archie.
The publication notes that previously, Meghan Markle could not find a woman who would be a level of professionalism consistent with its strict requirements. The first two nannies Onna fired them as soon as I realized that I will not be able to trust them with his son.
But for the past couple of months the baby Megan is engaged in one and the same nanny. Insiders say that the wife of Prince Harry are very pleased with the choice.
She believes that the current nanny Archie was “sent from above”. About “Mary Poppins”, dedicated to the care of the great-grandson of Elizabeth II, almost nothing is known. Until recently the Network was not a single photo of her. Only recently, during the tour, Harry and Megan on Africa, the paparazzi finally got the coveted picture.
Nanny Archie — colored middle-aged woman with a curvaceous figure. Network joke that Markle chose a helpmate for such a appearance that the husband was not having thoughts about the affair. Others believe that it is a copy of the hostesses from the cartoon Tom and Jerry.
As you know, in the family of the Duchess of Cambridge works Mary Borello — graduate Norrlandska College where prepare governesses and nannies for the children of elite families. To work she comes in uniform. Maria has a teaching degree, speaks several foreign languages, is engaged in martial arts, knows how to sew and water skiing. The nurse that chose Megan, sure the British, loses much flawless assistant Catherine.
As previously reported “FACTS”, four-month-old son, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took part in his first Royal event. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their baby held in South Africa as part of a tour to Africa meeting with Desmond tutu.
