‘So let them not come’: trump justified the poor conditions of detention of illegal immigrants
Democrats are calling for the resignation of the leadership of the Customs and border service of the USA because of the conditions in which detainees are being held at the border illegals.
Donald trump once again has been criticized by Democrats and activists for comment in Twitter about the immigration crisis. The President on Wednesday said that if illegal migrants are dissatisfied with the conditions in the detention centres, they may need to return home.
The group of lawmakers from the Democratic party visited temporary detention centers of migrants opened near the border with Mexico, describing the “nightmare” conditions that contain thousands of people – according to the congressmen, the detainees “illegal immigrants” from Central American countries often lack access to water, food and other basic needs.
On Tuesday, the inspector General of the Department of homeland security has published photos from the detention centre for migrants in Texas.
Judging by the photos, the center is crowded, Seating at least half the time in comparison with the number of people it now contains.
“If illegal immigrants are dissatisfied with the conditions in quickly built or converted centres of detention, just tell them not to come. And all problems are solved!” reads in a tweet to the President.
“Our guards were not employees of hospitals, not doctors and not nurses… excellent work was done by the Border service — more than was required. Many of these illegal aliens now live in much better conditions than where they came from, and they are in a much safer environment” — trump wrote in one tweet.
Meanwhile, the leader of the democratic minority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer called for the resignation of the acting chief Customs and border protection service of the United States and other leaders of this Department.
The legislator-Democrat Joaquin Castro after his visit to the border said that immigration detainees no opportunity to shower and receive medical care; in areas where foreigners are not working faucets. A Texas legislator has expressed a clear violation of human rights in these centres.