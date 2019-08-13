“So many bad thump”: Pugachev and the scientist criticized for another “drunk” video
Humorist Maxim Galkin, dad, “the miracle baby” Lisa, I posted another video with his wife Alla Pugacheva and her friend Laima Vaikule. The video was filmed in Riga, where the Diva traditionally spends with family, summer.
As well as the shores of the Baltic abound in the sand dunes, the TV host signed his video “Lady of the dunes was in the network”.
However, he held a playful analogy between the words “Network” to mean “Internet” and a fishing net.
In the video, the Diva covers the friend grid. “Where am I?” asked Vajkule. “Like where? You’re on social networks, your dream came true, baby!” — replied the singer. “Come here,” called a Diva actress, tightening in the network.
“No way, no way…” — tried to resist Joe. “We ladies of the dunes! And those who we imitate, the ladies without dunes”, in chorus, said the friend, laughing.
Fans traditionally come in delight from the seen.
“Well done, girls”, “Maxim, shoot often, these two ladies from the dunes, each time laughing until the pain in the cheeks”, “Humor and positive emotions, a guarantee of a long and happy life. Just great!”, “Two girls, they look younger than before,” “Like a Diva looks good! That’s what happiness does to a woman!” “They are awesome! Look great!” — they write in the comments under the post.
At the same time, many users were not so kind to the “jokes” Pugacheva and Vajkule:
As previously reported “FACTS”, in July, the Network got a “funny” video in which an old friend Alla Pugacheva and Laima Vaikule try to “joke” with max Galkin, but the words are given to them hard. Video girlfriend looks tired, happy and… drunk. At the end of the video Pugachev says hi to Israel, as noted Vaikule — boyfriend, but after a surprised cry Galkin has tried to rectify the situation and noted that Donna still said Hello to his fan.
