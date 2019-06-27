So no panties no panties: Regina todorenko come to his wedding in the original outfit
Living in Russia Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko going this summer is going to get married with the singer Vlad Topalov.
As you know, the artists signed last fall, apparently not wanting to have their son Michael was born one and a half month, was born out of wedlock. But then the triumph of celebrity to arrange did not become, postponing everything to the best of times.
And here’s the x-hour has come — Regina, can’t wait, when will appear before the guests in a wedding gown.
While Todorenko announced on his Instagram that already “did the final fitting of the dresses of the bride and her bridesmaids”, during which found a piquant circumstance.
“Today did the final fitting of the bride dresses and bridesmaids. Together began to cry, then laugh, after organized General history) it Turned out that my lack of panties, but it’s not a problem, I can do without them. By the way, wanted to ask you whether to wear a garter on the leg or is not popular anymore?” — whether in jest or in all seriousness wrote wife Topalov.
She added that she and other preparations for the celebration, which, by the way, promises to be elegant, are in full swing. According to Regina, commanded the preparations for the wedding sister of Vlad — Alina Topalova.
“Mother dear, I have the feeling that we are preparing a performance which will go on a world tour”, — joked Todorenko about the scope of the forthcoming event.
Followers of Regina fun commented on the post: “Without panties, but with a bandage”, “Royal wedding because Megan Markle already nervous” “is still as true happiness is decorated with a girl! Regina, You’re beautiful!”, “Women”, “Lord, what of the garter — the boy will soon go to school”.
But in General, the fans agreed that the upcoming nuptials will certainly be fun and a huge event for a couple of days, the post gathered almost 200 thousand likes.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Regina Todorenko excited fans a new way to “collar”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter