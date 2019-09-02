So summer is over: new video nikitiuk forced the Network to scream and laugh
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk delighted fans with a funny video. A relevant video she posted on his page in Instagram.
Funny movie it was timed to the last day of the summer.
The footage nikitiuk dancing by the pool under the song of Sofia Rotaru. First, she is in the arms of an inflatable giraffe, and then starts dancing in her flying flowers. As a result of the performance of Les was in the pool.
“Goodbye, summer” — signed post TV presenter.
The action was assessed as fans of the show-woman, and star colleagues.
“Yak ti Dorinda,” wrote Olya Polyakova in the comments.
“This video made my day”, “Wee cool! Obonyo your sense of humor”, “Oscar in the Studio!,” Rzhach. More such positive people,” — wrote in the comments, and subscribers nikitiuk.