So that was one of the most luxurious and richest weddings in the world

| September 1, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Вот так прошла одна из самых роскошных и богатых свадеб в мире

Such weddings you probably haven’t seen, it’s just something!

Вот так прошла одна из самых роскошных и богатых свадеб в мире

It all happened in the Slovakian town of Michalovce. Despite the fact that the wedding was three years ago, photos and videos of the celebration continue to surprise.

Вот так прошла одна из самых роскошных и богатых свадеб в мире

The hero of the festivities became nineteen-year-old Eva and twenty year old Lukas.

At this wedding had everything: very expensive wedding rings, and outfits that stand fabulous money. Elite cuisine, a huge number of guests.

Вот так прошла одна из самых роскошных и богатых свадеб в мире

Only one bridesmaid dress cost two hundred thousand dollars.

Вот так прошла одна из самых роскошных и богатых свадеб в мире

Filthy rich celebration.

Вот так прошла одна из самых роскошных и богатых свадеб в мире

Also Avco showered with banknotes worth five hundred euros.

Вот так прошла одна из самых роскошных и богатых свадеб в мире

Here is a luxury!

Вот так прошла одна из самых роскошных и богатых свадеб в мире

What do you think about this? Is it worth it?

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr