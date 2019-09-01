So that was one of the most luxurious and richest weddings in the world
September 1, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Such weddings you probably haven’t seen, it’s just something!
It all happened in the Slovakian town of Michalovce. Despite the fact that the wedding was three years ago, photos and videos of the celebration continue to surprise.
The hero of the festivities became nineteen-year-old Eva and twenty year old Lukas.
At this wedding had everything: very expensive wedding rings, and outfits that stand fabulous money. Elite cuisine, a huge number of guests.
Only one bridesmaid dress cost two hundred thousand dollars.
Filthy rich celebration.
Also Avco showered with banknotes worth five hundred euros.
Here is a luxury!
What do you think about this? Is it worth it?