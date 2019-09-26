So the infusion! A friend shared the recipe of tincture-the ambulance. 100% effect!
I use the healing power of calendula. Know what action produces the flower, infused with vodka or alcohol. Will share the recipe.
It is necessary to collect one Cup of the flowers, pour into a glass jar with a capacity of approximately 700 grams, pour vodka or alcohol, tightly close the lid. Then put the jar in a black plastic bag and put it in a dark place (for example, away in the closet). After 10 days the medicine is ready. It will help
colds, and also by rumbling in the abdomen and diarrhea.
But not only that. I use the tincture, if you get a sore throat, runny nose, tooth or joint pain. Due to its antibacterial qualities of calendula (and even alcohol or vodka, which is the tincture) will help, if there are cuts, sores, pimples.
One condition: use the infusion should be immediately, at the beginning of the disease. It is better not to be lazy, to get up at night and to take immediate action than to run the illness, because then you will need longer treatment.
I taken orally two to three teaspoons of the tincture and add the same amount of water.
If make lotions, water is not needed. Just drip on cotton wool and wipe the place where the pain is felt. For example, the joints. Among other things, cuts and acne tincture heals in a few days!
The sore throat should be treated so. Tincture diluted in half with water, it is necessary to rinse the throat. Throwing his head back, to ensure that the medication is covered the whole surface, where it hurts. Then swallow the tincture.
If you start treatment on time, as I have said, to achieve the result need one or two treatments.
Health to you!