So the signs of the Zodiac Express their love (when I hesitate to admit it)
Aries (March 21 — April 19)
He showers you with compliments.
When Aries loves you, he inspired you. He thinks you’re smart, interesting and purposeful. Actually Aries considers himself the most intelligent, wise and talented, and not because of his narcissism, but because he really is. He needs a partner who inspired and motivated him. It is not that he loves everyone who he admires, however, if you are interested in Aries, keep this in mind.
Taurus (April 20 — may 21)
He’ll make sure everyone knows that you are close.
Taurus loves desperately and hard. When you find yourself in his circle of close friends, you can assume that will remain in his life forever. They are very serious about their friendship and very loyal. If Taurus strives to be your protection and support and wants to let people know that you are together, then you really touched his heart. This is one of the least obvious signs that a Taurus strong feelings for you.
Gemini (may 22 — June 21)
They will do everything to take care of you.
Gemini is an incredibly kind, loving and selfless people. Their positivity makes people happy. You can guess that the Twins love you when they want to cook you dinner, invite to a party, I’ll call you tonight to see how the day went. Gemini discreet partners, and they are kind to those who they care about.
Cancer (June 22 — July 22)
It will be awkward around you.
Cancer – not an insecure person, so if he starts to behave shy or awkward — take a look at it. Cancer is a bundle of emotions with a strong identity, and this means that before he comes out of his shell and will let you know that he is interested, he will do everything possible to have you reciprocate.
Leo (July 23 — August 22)
He just behaves as if you’ve been together.
Usually Leo is not afraid to tell the object of his affection, he likes her. He’s just confident in myself when it comes to relationships. Even if he’s not talking about it directly, he expresses it in action. Don’t be surprised if Leo one day change your Facebook status to “in a relationship” and just tell you that now you are officially in a relationship.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22)
She tries to play it tough
When a virgin in love with you, she tries to make everything that you like, as long as its protective walls did not collapse, and it will not tell you what it really feels to you. But until then virgin is your best friend. However, it will not open until you know that you can trust.
Libra (September 23 — October 22)
They fascinate you.
If the Scale is too afraid to tell you that they like you, they will try to charm you to such an extent that you make the first step to them. Libra slow when it comes to romance. They love it when you care for them and flatter, and prefer to make fall in love with them, not to show their vulnerability. Libra will do everything possible to draw you to himself.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 22)
He’s asking questions.
Scorpio will ask you a million questions to learn about your life, without compromising their. Where did you walk last week? What does your mom? What do you think about politics? What kind of people you hate most? Excessive curiosity of Scorpio says it is not indifferent. He’s just afraid of being rejected to tell you directly about their feelings.
Sagittarius (November 23 — December 21)
He’s sarcastic jokes.
Sagittarius has a hard sense of humor, which is activated when his emotions go wild. So he gets to know you and having fun. He becomes more playful in the course of a relationship, and you will find that the priority of a Sagittarius in love is not to force you to open up and get to know you better and he’ll do it.
Capricorn (22 Dec — 20 Jan)
He becomes unsure of himself.
The phrase “insecure” is the last thing you might think about Capricorn, but when he has feelings for you, things are more complicated. He is frightened of his emotions and, ultimately, acts awkward, that it is not typical. A Capricorn by nature is a closed person, and when he is under the influence of feelings, that is obvious.
Aquarius (January 21 — February 18)
He gives priority to time spent with you.
Aquarius – aloof person when it comes to love and affection. He usually makes every effort to seem calm and carefree. He also is an avid workaholic, so it is easy to create “cool” image, even if it is not true. When Aquarius is in love with you, he cares about you. He focuses on you, suddenly and unexpectedly, and you find yourself overwhelmed with his attention. Aquarius is the least complicated potential partner. If he’s not interested in you, you know it. If, on the contrary, you still will find it.
Pisces (February 19 — March 20)
They are constantly talking to you.
Fish are showing their interest in close communication with you, they give your feelings words. Fish lovers will also want to spend so much time with you as I can, and will do so as often as possible. They will talk to you about anything and everything, send fun smileys, etc. Fish that are eager to communicate with you, is a Fish that you love.