Sobchak became a “victim” of a serial killer
Well-known Russian journalist and TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, which was accused of insulting the feelings of believers, received the role in the new series of her husband Konstantin Bogomolov. He has started shooting the project “a Good man” about a former police Lieutenant Mikhail Popkov, known as the “Angarsk maniac”. From 1992 to 2000, he killed more than 20 people on the territory of Irkutsk region and received a life sentence.
The cruel maniac-the murderer is played by Nikita Efremov. Yulia Snigir got the role of his partner Eugenia Kliuchevskoi. She flies out from Moscow to investigate a series of bloody crimes and identify serial killer.
There was heroine in the series and for Ksenia Sobchak. She will play one of the victims of the maniac. The new role she boasted on Instagram, post a photo of the “saucer” — first day on the set.
“Was cast, a famous Director. And here”, — boasted a post it with the hashtag #’re a good man.
One of the first message Sobchak in the comments was responded to by the writer Sergey Minaev. “All through the bed. Not ashamed-that”, — he joked.
Xenia joked in response: “Serge, I so many years that “bed” it has long been MY condition.”
By the way, this is not the first Sobchak’s role in the project of her husband. and after the wedding, were walking in the Museum of Moscow. Bride shocked her guests with an erotic dance to the song Irina Allegrova “Come with me”.
