Sobchak has published the intimate nickname that she gave Bogomolov
Russian TV host and socialite Ksenia Sobchak, who recently celebrated a birthday, said what his nickname gave her husband — Director Konstantin Bogomolov.
This secret she shared with friends during their holiday party, and they showed all their stories.
It turns out that the mantid calls his wife “beautiful camel”.
“He said, “You’re cool. You’re a beautiful camel”, — said Sobchak how a husband congratulated her with birthday.
“Said he was not going to turn me into an Arab stallion. I’m fine for him with two humps and a desire to spit” she joked.
Recall that Bogomolov, congratulating Sobchak in social networks, the camel is not remembered, but likened himself to the sun.
The couple together not so long ago, their wedding was one of the most controversial in Russia.
