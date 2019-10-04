Sobchak lit rounded belly in a strange bedroom (photos, video)
Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak about the pregnancy, which was long rumored, lit rounded belly during an interview with rapper Body (Aleksey Dolmatov).
So, during the recording of “Careful, Sobchak!” the presenter looked at the bedroom rapper and accidentally turned to the camera, throwing open the robe.
The footage (see from 1:25:35) we see that the tummy Xenia quite impressive.
Recall that for the wedding Sobchak presented the certificate of birth. She, however, noted that it is not going to give birth. Before the wedding presenter even made a statement: pregnancy is not all rumors.
Note that previously appeared rumors that the TV host is no longer living with her husband Konstantin Bogomolov. The couple got married September 13, 2019, arranged a very scandalous wedding.
