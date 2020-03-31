Social distancing: the particles of coronavirus can spread further than expected
Itasca coronavirus called measures social distancing in the world. Researchers believe that the measures taken may be insufficient. About it writes USA Today.
Lydia Bourouba, associate Professor at mit for many years studied the dynamics of exhalation (e.g. coughing and sneezing) in the laboratory of fluid transmission and found that exhaling causes the gas cloud, which can be spread for distances up to 27 feet (8.2 m).
Her research may have implications for the global pandemic COVID-19, although the distance that you need to adhere to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases (CDC) and world health organization (who), equal to six feet (1.8 m).
“There is an urgent need to revise the guidelines that currently are the who and CDC, especially for medical workers”, — said Bourguiba.
The study Bouroubi calls for improved measures for the protection of health workers and possibly to a greater distance to infected people who cough or sneeze. She said that the current recommendations are based on “big drops” as a way of transmission of the virus and the idea that these large droplets must be a certain distance.
In an article published in the journal of the American medical Association, Bourouba said peak expiratory flow can reach 33-100 feet per second (10-30 m/s), and “currently used surgical masks and N95 masks are not tested for such characteristics of the respiratory emissions.
According to Beruby, the idea that drops “hit a virtual wall and stop,” based not on evidence found in her study and not on “evidence that we know about transmission COVID”.
Bourouba States that “gaseous cloud”, which can carry droplets of any size, is emitted when a person coughs, sneezes, or otherwise exhales. The cloud only partly softened by sneezing or coughing into his elbow, she added.
How far can penetrate the germs in the early stages, before they will cease to be a threat?
Dr. Paul Pottinger, Professor of infectious diseases at the Medical school of Washington University, said questions remain about the distances at which the virus effective.
“For me the question is not how far the germs can travel, and how far they can go before you cease to be a threat. The smaller the particles of germs, the lower the risk that they could infect someone, ‘ said Pottinger. — We think the biggest threat of the coronavirus is a large drop. A drop of saliva, snot, spit. These drops are large enough that they still acted gravity. Typically, within six feet (1.8 m) from someone’s body, larger and more infectious droplets fall to the ground. Hence the rule of six feet.”
Who referred to recent scientific work on the methods of transmission, which recommended “precautions for contact with drops and contacts for people caring for patients with COVID-19”.
“The who is closely monitoring the emerging evidence on this critical topic and will update this scientific summary upon receipt of additional information,” — said in a statement, the who. “Who welcomes the model studies which are useful for planning purposes. The team who work with several modeling groups to inform our work.”
According to Pottinger, if coronavirus was active at a distance of up to 27 feet (8.2 m), according to Bourguiba in his study,then ill have more people.
“Requires a certain amount of viral particles, we call them “virions” to actually gain a foothold in the body and cause the development of infection,” he said.
Bourouba said she wants to see recommendations made on the basis of modern science, not “because we don’t have enough personal protective equipment”. It is well known that PPE is not enough across the country, and health workers are desperately trying to find effective ways of dealing with the shortage.
“Despite the fact that many questions remain about how much of the virus is at a predetermined distance, currently we have no clear answer, she said. Therefore, the precautionary principle should prompt the government to say that we do must be of high quality respirators used for health care workers. Once this is solved, can be most effectively mobilize the enormous high level of production that can be achieved in such a great country like the United States.”
