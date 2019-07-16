Social media mocked the Brooklyn figure of Durant, which is a little like the player
July 16, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Forward Kevin Durant this summer has passed in “Brooklyn” and change the number from 35 to 7 minutes.
In honor of this event in the US, released a new figure of Durant bobble head.
Many social media users expressed the opinion that the figure is not very similar to the star rookie the nets.
READ The child is spoiled goods for 1300 $ in the store. The reaction of his mother in the form of flight has amazed buyers and sellers