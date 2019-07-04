Social media mocked the MP for the Grand opening of the Playground
Pre-election activity of MPs who dream to get back under the dome of Parliament, can not cause an ironic smile
Especially active in the constituencies. They organize concerts, distribute medicines, the promise of Paradise life on the very next day after passing to the Verkhovna Rada.
So, Dmitry shentsev, ex-MP, MP, and now a candidate in people’s deputies on the 176-th constituency undertook solemnly to put playgrounds and feed the younger generation to ice cream. A news story about the opening of playgrounds in the village of Malinovka and Korobochkyne even showed at Efir Chuguev TRC “Slobozhanka”.
On camera parents thank the Deputy for that their sons and daughters now have a place to play, and the children themselves are happy that they no longer have to go to the site on the other end of the village.
After the ribbon cutting, the children gave the Deputy a concert with dancing. In General, all in the best traditions of the defunct Soviet Union.
Such generosity of the MP, who before the election handing out gifts from the charity Fund named after himself, was so interesting to voters that they are addressed in the “Support” with the question, whether legitimate such actions. There violations were observed because during the events the applicant was not called to vote for themselves in elections, but stressed that the installation of the playgrounds is the prerogative of local authorities.
Not paid attention to the generosity Shentsev and the Deputy of the Kharkov city Council, Igor Chernyak.
“2019 was the year of the birth of Christ. China was already launched in the mass of unmanned vehicles. In the UAE for ten years worked as unmanned metro. Elon Musk has put into orbit the first 60 satellites from 720 to create a new “world wide web”. In the village of Malinovka in Chuguevski inaugurated a sandbox, a slide and a carousel! Ribbon was cut by the people’s Deputy shentsev. Personally. Pompous. With a special feeling of importance of the moment! The progress and development that we deserve!!!”, he wrote in the social network.
Comments also noted the suspicious activity of MP. True, there were those who sincerely grateful to him for such activity.
“Even though a key from an ordinary Playground presented, you’d think Disneyland was built…”, “People give children future, beautiful, modern schools, quality roads, in the end, computers, and all of you trays for yard cats and dogs. Do not be ashamed, you go to Parliament you came for support, so what attitude to the people, and to you really from your condition could be something more solid, and not this misery, disgraced only….”, “Uh, opened it… and in appearance looks like just painted,” say the people.