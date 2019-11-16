Social media users ridiculed the airport name “Igor”
In the Chelyabinsk airport was renamed and is now called airport “in the name of Igor”.
It is reported that the new name was given in honor of the scientist Igor Kurchatov, writes lenta.
In Instagram there were pictures, which shows that the builders managed to secure only a portion of the sign without the names of the scientist and received the “Airport of Igor”. Users of social networks immediately began to comment on the: “At this airport you want to go, to fly away and forever”, “Why not Oleg?”, “Kurchatov” write from the end?” just kidding nick.
Airport
Rossm write that next week will be completed the construction of a new airport terminal. Apparently then there will be a continuation of the inscription, that is the name of the scientist.
It is also reported that one of the areas of Chelyabinsk have already decorated a bust of Kurchatov.
In spring it became known that the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has assigned the airports names of prominent figures of Russia in the framework of the nationwide competition “Great names of Russia”. It was assumed that Sheremetyevo airport will be supplemented with the name of Alexander Pushkin, the airport Domodedovo — in the name of Mikhail Lomonosov, the airport — in the name of Andrei Tupolev. In addition, additional names received 41 airport in the major cities of Russia.