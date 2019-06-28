Social network, laugh a ridiculous ramp in Odessa
The network showed a weird ramp in one of the apartment buildings of Odessa.
Judging by the published picture, design installed recently, but its developers are hardly thought about the possibility of actual use of devices by people with disabilities, reports the Facts.
“This King-ramp was developed by inventors from Odessa specifically for limited mobility equilibrists. Wishing to test the pleasure of inviting on Zabolotnogo str., 52,” wrote the activists in the network.