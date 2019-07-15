Social networking, not video games associated with depression in adolescents (PHOTO)

A new study by Montreal’s Sainte-Justine Hospital showed that the time behind the screen, in particular social networks, are associated with depressive symptoms.

A team of researchers, headed by Patricia Konrod, examined the Association between depression and different formats of time spent behind the screen growing up, during the four-year period.

“We’ve noticed again and again that the effect of social networking was much more than from any other kind of interaction with the screen,” said Konrod, Professor of psychiatry at the University of Montreal.

The researchers studied the behavior of the 3,800 young people from grades 7-11 31 of the Montreal school from 2012 to 2018.

Students reported how many hours per week they spent on social networks (e.g. Facebook and Instagram), video games and TV.

Konrod and her team found elevated depressive symptoms when adolescents spent their time in social networks and TV.

The study also showed that all forms of screen time can have a devastating effect on the psychological health of a person, but the most harmful in this respect are the social network.

The increasing level of depressive symptoms is associated with activity in platforms such as Instagram, where Teens are most likely to compare their lives with successful glossy pictures in your feed. Respectively develop low self-esteem.

The work also explored whether social take network time that could be spent on other activities which can reduce symptoms of depression (e.g., sports), but it turned out that it is not connected.

The surprise was what turned out to be, video games are not associated with symptoms of depression.

The study also confirmed that average teenager that plays video games is not isolated socially, given that over 70% are playing online with other people or being with friends.

“The results amazed us. Video games make people happier. It is a good pastime,” said the scientists.

Scientists said that the idea to conduct such a study arose from them since teenagers spend a lot of time behind the screen, but this theme is not so widely studied.

On average, according to the calculations, it was found that teenagers spend 6-7 hours in front of a screen per day.