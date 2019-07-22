Social networks are discussing the mistreatment of dogs the person who should take care of them (PHOTO)

A video of how the dog Walker pulls, tosses and beats the animals under his care, very concerned this week the network society, in which social networks have been requested to monitor his actions and to inform the authorities about the abuse.

A user of Facebook, under the name of Dogger Brenna (Brenna ODoggell), posted a video on his page at the end of last week, noting that the incident occurred in the area of the Beaches.

“Dog lover in this video his name is Anthony, – she wrote in the caption to the video. – Here we see how he cruelly drags, flips in the air and hits the dog in the face several times. He said the black dog had scented other dogs, and justify their actions”.

The 45-second clip has since been viewed almost 6000 times and provoked lively discussions among those who live in Beaches or nearby.

“I reported it in the spring, when he went up the stairs and led the dog so hard the leash taut that it hung almost, wrote one commentator. – I turned to him. He had nothing to say, and he defended his actions. It’s disgusting and I hope this video will help put an end to this violence!”

“Apparently, he constantly yells at them, another said. -I heard from friends living next door to him, that he is constantly yelling at them, when he leave the dogs at night.”

Despite this, as told by Toghill, whose Facebook profile indicates that she is walking dogs in the same area, the man has regular customers who don’t mind how he treats animals.

“All dogs in this video have been identified, and the owners were notified, in most cases they even looked at the video, and they decided to continue to give their dogs in the care of Anthony” – she wrote in the caption to his video.

She also said that about the brutal actions of men “was reported several times over the past few years”, but that Toronto Animal Services cannot do anything but assign penalties.

“We need to stop this. We need society to be aware of – wrote of Dogger. -We need to follow him, and we need people reported similar every time.”

In conversation with Tina Yazdani of CityNews on the phone on Sunday the man said that he was aware of the video.

“I punished the dog, and people [saw], as I have punished the dog, he explained. – She sort of jumped on all the other dogs, so I had to save my dogs from getting jumped on them and trampled them, and I stopped the dog as she could, so she did not jump on the dogs and not hurt them”.

“And it did – he said Yazdani. – I am very sorry that it happened, but I am very good with dogs.”