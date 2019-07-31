Social networks have fun a photo of a famous actor “95 Quarter” in the training of MPs
The actor’s Studio “Kvartal 95” Yuri Kravchenkove nicknamed “Yuzik” noticed the training in Truskavets for the future of people’s deputies from party “the servant of the people”.
The corresponding photo published in Facebook political commentator Dmitry Bobritsky.
The photo Kravchenko sitting at a table surrounded by other future MPs.
“Think of a photo caption. Topic: training of the members of the “Servants of the people” – suggested to other users the author of the post.
“Put on your game face”, “Where am I? And where are my things?” “Free cash” joke in the comments.
