Social networks laugh at the monument Zelensky in the center of Kiev

| July 29, 2019 | News | No Comments
Соцсети смеются над памятником Зеленскому в центре Киева

Not so long ago in the social network has published a fun picture in the center of Kiev supposedly there is a monument to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. This unusual little comic was very amused by the Ukrainians.

So we know that this frame was shown in the Facebook community “Baba I kit”. However, the creators of this photo is the community “Minsterstvo takapu”. This is the fotozhabu and because reality is irrelevant.

Some wrote about the fact that Zelensky is planning to rename some city in Ukraine in Zelenograd. Others ironically indignant, asking why the bust was placed not in the capital.

“Posthumously”, “not in our country”, “What city in Zelenograd ze plans to rename???”, “And why is it on the Kreschatik?”, “Instead of the blue hand”, “Why not gold?”, “Not. Well then his head will be*at the pigeons,” wrote Internet users in the network.

