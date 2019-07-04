Soda and noise, but these little-known causes of stroke
Excessive noise, influenza, overwork capable, according to experts, provoke the development of stroke, according to “Magicforum”.
Only experts have called six little-known reasons that can become the starting mechanism for the development of the disease. Thus, large-scale study involving more than 80,000 women showed that drinking just two cans of diet fizzy drinks a day increases the risk of stroke by 30%.
On the Central nervous system adversely, there was a constant crush. People working more than 55 hours a week, have a very high risk of acute impairment of cerebral circulation. This contributes to the level of work stress and lack of healthy food (due to lack of time for its preparation).
Often, the observations of scientists, the precursor of a stroke is the flu. According to doctors, the virus could contribute to the stratification of the carotid arteries, which disrupted blood flow to the brain.
Studies have shown that constant noise causes an increase of the level of inflammation in the arteries and increased activity of the amygdala, which is responsible for stress. So people living near intensive roads and airports are more prone to strokes.
Alcohol abuse also often causes bleeding in the brain. Drinking can provoke severe forms of stroke, even in young people who have not experienced health problems.
In addition, the approaching stroke and the development of cardiovascular diseases may indicate bleeding gums. Experts believe that such a relationship provides inflammation from bacteria in the mucosa of the oral cavity.
Earlier, American scientists from new York Medical College albert Einstein came to the conclusion that the risk of heart attacks and strokes in women may depend on the shape type. The findings of scientists based on a study of 2.6 million women. The results showed that girls with type of shape “Apple” twice more susceptible to heart attacks and strokes than women – “pears”.