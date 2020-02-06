Soda and shorts: 18 things not to do better in the plane
Travel is always stressful, both for the body and mind. Experts told why it is advisable to do to protect yourself from germs and negative consequences. This writes the Reader’s Digest.
Please! Don’t go barefoot
Flight attendants have seen everything from vomit to blood and spilled food on the carpet. “We see people all the time walking barefoot in the bathrooms, and we cringe because the ground is full of germs,’ said Linda Ferguson, a flight attendant. — Never go barefoot in the bathroom.”
Miss ice in your drink
The EPA study conducted in 2004 revealed that of the 327 water supplies for aircraft only 15 percent have passed the sanitary standards. Since the establishment in 2009 of the Law on the rules of drinking alcohol on the plane, standards have risen, and most aircraft do not serve drinking water from the tap, but ice cubes are often still made from the same water.
Don’t sit in your seat the entire flight
You are at higher risk of developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT). DVT was coined as “syndrome of economy class”, and walk for several minutes or getting up to stretch is a good methods to help prevent it. In addition, try to avoid tight clothing that may disrupt circulation during the flight. “The most important thing is to try to move around and move your legs at least once an hour,” said Katherine Sonquist forest, MD, a primary care physician at Stanford University of health.
Do not wear contact lenses
If you can wear glasses in the plane. Cabin air is very dry and can cause eye irritation. Also, if you sleep in the plane, then sleeping in contacts not designed for overnight wear, can be particularly annoying.
Do not turn off the vent above his seat
If you blown air gets cold, it might be wiser to wear a hoodie and not off the vent. Doctors recommend that adjustable air over your chair was set to medium or high level during flight so that any airborne germs could deflate before they get into your personal zone.
Don’t eat food after it fell on the table
Stephen Morse, Professor of epidemiology in the School of public health Columbia University Mailman says that tables usually use only once per day, when the aircraft sits for an overnight stay. “These trays are used for a variety of things,’ said Ferguson. — During the flights, I’ve seen parents change diapers on the tables”. One study showed that the trays contain an average of 2155 colony forming units of bacteria per square inch. Although all samples were negative for the presence of potentially infectious bacteria, such as Escherichia coli, better still to avoid these tables
Do not use blankets
Another object of the plane which does not pass thorough cleaning between flights. Yes, those duvets and pillows that are offered in the seat backs, recycled from voyage to voyage, and are usually not erased properly, until the end of the day. Things like pillows and blankets, are the perfect places for germs and lice, where to camp and spread it from person to person.
Don’t forget to maintain water balance
Dry throat during the flight? Don’t blame only salty snacks. According to the world health organization, the cockpit is known for its low humidity, as produced in the cabin air simulates the altitude at which humans can breathe.
Try to avoid coffee or tea
You don’t want to drink anything, what can be done with tap water from the plane. Despite the fact that the water for tea and coffee is usually boiled, if you can choose bottled water or other beverage from a sealed container, you should do it. Another reason to avoid coffee and tea: the caffeinated drinks are not ideal for flight. “Caffeine dehydrates you slightly,” — says Dr. Forrest.
Do not drink too much
While a good glass of wine can partly get rid of the stress in the journey, alcohol is extremely dehydrating. Not to mention the fact that excessive consumption of alcohol reduces your immune system as a whole, so this advice applies to preflight rituals in an airport bar. “One drink in the air is all the same what to drink two on the ground — it can affect you faster,” said Ferguson.
Don’t touch the flush button in the bathroom
As in other public areas on the plane, also the bathroom is a key place where germs are hiding. To protect yourself, wash your hands thoroughly and use a paper towel to press the flush button to open the door. “When you go to the toilet, always properly wash hands, dry hands with a towel and then use towel to wash off and even open the door,” says Dr. Forrest.
Do not fall asleep at the window
You are the only one who pressed the head against that wall. Who knows, who still breathed, sneezed, coughed near the window. “I see that a lot of people bring wipes, which wipe everything,” said Ferguson.
Don’t wear shorts on the plane
If you can, try to wear clothing that covers the skin, which may touch the seat. Like other parts of the aircraft, the seats are not cleaned between flights and can be places where germs are hiding. Most surfaces in the plane is not as clean as any other public transport.
Do not hesitate to tell the flight attendant that you feel bad
Never assume that your health and safety are a nuisance to the crew. Flight attendants are trained to assist in emergencies even learn how to deliver a baby before you get certified. “Flight attendants are fully trained,” said Ferguson.
To sit in the middle
According to a survey conducted by Global Strategy Group in 2009, more than half of Americans would rather go to the dentist than be stuck between two other passengers. Alas, sometimes the middle is all that remains. You can choose the type of berths in different applications. When the place suits your needs, you will receive an e-mail.
Do not neglect your skin care
That you’re inside doesn’t mean you can not use a cream with sun protection. One small study found that passengers flying within the hour, received the same amount of radiation as if they spent 20 minutes in the Solarium. You also want to moisturize the skin to prevent drying and itching.
Do not go to sleep before takeoff
If you do, you will be more difficult to equalize pressure in the ears. If you are prone to headaches caused by the flight, hold your breath until your ears get used.
Do not drink soda
The increase in height can lead to increased amounts of intestinal gas to 30 percent, so it’s best to avoid drinking carbonated drinks in the plane.
