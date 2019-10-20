Sofia Rotaru before concerts requires the free-range chicken and eggs
October 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Sofia Rotaru before concerts prefer to eat homemade chicken and eggs. Relevant information provided by the promoter of the artist Sergei Lavrov.
According to the representative Rotaru, upon arrival in a new city for the performance the singer is waiting in her room in the hotel served chicken and eggs, and they must be homemade. If the products failed to finish once, the artist may ask the assistant to wrap them because it is a economical man.
Before the car which the artist is delivered to the place of performance, then it is not important, and all because Sofia Rotaru not too versed in the industry. Important for the performer to transport was not felt strong shaking, and in the winter it was warm.