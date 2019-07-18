Sofia Rotaru did not admit to himself the devoted admirer
USSR people’s artist, a popular singer Sofia Rotaru, who recently performed in Kiev at the festival Atlas Weekend, has pleased his accession spectators of the festival “Slavic Bazaar” in Vitebsk, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
However, after singing the star had to push a hand annoying fan.
At the end of performances around the singer traditionally formed a line of people waiting to give her flowers and kiss on the cheek. And if some of it is managed without problems, that one of the fans Rotaru was forced to rein in, so he tried to lick.
It later emerged that the actress is well acquainted with this man. As reported in the newspaper.Ru, he attends every concert, but behaves too Intrusive.