Sofia Rotaru did not admit to himself the devoted admirer

| July 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

USSR people’s artist, a popular singer Sofia Rotaru, who recently performed in Kiev at the festival Atlas Weekend, has pleased his accession spectators of the festival “Slavic Bazaar” in Vitebsk, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

София Ротару не подпустила к себе преданного поклонника

However, after singing the star had to push a hand annoying fan.

At the end of performances around the singer traditionally formed a line of people waiting to give her flowers and kiss on the cheek. And if some of it is managed without problems, that one of the fans Rotaru was forced to rein in, so he tried to lick.

It later emerged that the actress is well acquainted with this man. As reported in the newspaper.Ru, he attends every concert, but behaves too Intrusive.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.