Sofia Rotaru for the first time in 9 months made in Russia (video)
Despite the difficult relations between Ukraine and Russia caused by the Russian aggression against our country, Sofia Rotaru decided to resume touring in the country-aggressor.
This decision she took after a conversation with Igor Krutoy, who wrote for her the song “for the planet Solo with orchestra” and “White lilies”. And how Cool is the main organizer of the music festival “New wave” in Sochi, he also became the first platform where the artist appeared for the first time in nine months, writes cry.
Sofia Rotaru became the participant of the gala concert “Evening Prime Minister”, where he performed his new song “Eternal heaven” in typical artist fashion.
After the end of the evening Rotaru, still admitted to reporters that she was very nervous, but everything went well, the audience warmly welcomed the singer.
In addition to the people’s artist of the USSR arrived in Sochi Taisiya Povaliy, Svetlana Loboda and Ani Lorak. In the same competition Taras and ANNA MARIA duet.
We will remind, on 7 August Sofia Rotaru celebrated 72 years. This is not the birthday anniversary star of the met, surrounded by friends, children and grandchildren.
As previously reported “FACTS”, concert Director Sofia Rotaru Sergey Lavrov was forced last week to make an important statement about the health of the singer. He denied Russian media reports that now Sofia Mikhailovna treated from cancer in the Crimea.
